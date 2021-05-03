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Hundreds protest Vail School District mask policy, shut down board meeting
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70 views • May 03, 2021
Tucson AZ anti mask protesters 4/27/2021
Hundreds protest Vail School District mask policy, shut down board meetin
A crowd of a couple hundred anti-mask protestors, most refusing to wear masks re district policy, disrupt a Vail School District Board of Governors meeting. The meeting was canceled before it officially began. Members of the crowd "elected' their own board and held votes to rescind district policies in the wake of the shut down.
Hundreds protest Vail School District mask policy, shut down board meetin
A crowd of a couple hundred anti-mask protestors, most refusing to wear masks re district policy, disrupt a Vail School District Board of Governors meeting. The meeting was canceled before it officially began. Members of the crowd "elected' their own board and held votes to rescind district policies in the wake of the shut down.
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