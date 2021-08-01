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1/08/2021 Miles Guo: calling our fellow fighters - no more fantasies; the greatness of the U.S. rests in its rule of law and due process, but all these have been broken by the evil CCP which is a tremendous challenge to the U.S., and at the same time a big opportunity