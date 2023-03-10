https://gettr.com/post/p2arz4rf74f
【[email protected] 】3/3/2023：Dmitriy Sashchenko, Oregon Outreach Director of FreedomFoundation.com: the CCP regime is a modern day slavery in many ways; the CCP has bought off many American politicians and infiltrated American education system; the US needs to stop funding the CCP!
#CCPmodernDaySlavery #CCPinfiltrateUS #USstopFundingCCP
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023: 自由基金会俄勒冈州外展主任德米特里·萨什申科: 中共政权就是现代奴隶制；中共收买了很多美国政客并渗透了美国教育系统；美国必须停止资助中共！
#中共现代奴隶制 #中共渗透美国 #美国停止资助中共
