💥Ugledar: Calling Lost and Found - Ammunition for the Grad was Found Left in the Forest by the Enemy Ukraine - We Decided to Return it to Them

💥Ugledar. Lost and found
"Thanks to the locals, we found ammunition for the Grad left in the forest by our enemy. Such goodness should not be wasted, so we decided to return it to him"
Lost and found office, you are welcome"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.