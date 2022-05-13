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And We Know 5.13.2022 DURHAM flood inbound, CLINTON SOROS OBAMA - Ukraine connections unfold, MSM JAB! PRAY!
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84 views • May 14, 2022
LT of And We Know.
There is a Flood of info flying through the airwaves…one thing not hitting hard are the remarks from The Russian Federation pinpointing all they found in the Ukraine related to the Clintons and other freaks. Extraordinary info to pass there and more.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14o7to-5.13.22-durham-flood-inbound-clinton-soros-obama-ukraine-connections-unfold.html
There is a Flood of info flying through the airwaves…one thing not hitting hard are the remarks from The Russian Federation pinpointing all they found in the Ukraine related to the Clintons and other freaks. Extraordinary info to pass there and more.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14o7to-5.13.22-durham-flood-inbound-clinton-soros-obama-ukraine-connections-unfold.html
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