THE EVIDENCE THAT VIRUSES DO NOT EXIST (official data) with Christine Massey

This is probably one of the most interesting interviews I have ever made. This time my guest was Christine Massey, a biostatistician, researcher and activist from Canada, who clearly demonstrated that virology is a complete pseudoscience using a very interesting approach that no one has ever done before. Christine and her colleagues around the world began sending out hundreds of Freedom of Information requests to major health organizations in various countries, such as the U.S. CDC, Public Health Agency of Canada, Australian Department of Health, Brazilian Ministry of Health, English Ministry of Health, etc., as well as to scientific institutions around the world, demanding evidence of the purification (i.e. existence) of many different viruses, including Sars-cov-2, HIV, measles, Ebola and etc. The responses that Christine and her colleagues received will deeply shock anyone who is still in the virus cult.
