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Docs Organize Child Trafficking: Hospitals Target Kids, Force Transgenderism
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24 views • January 30, 2022
Actual health care has become a secondary consideration at America’s clinics and hospitals. Instead, they have become completely obsessed with forcing vaccines into the arms of every American man, woman, and child. But even if the vaccine mania went away tomorrow, America’s hospitals would still be in a terrifying spot. Because the problem with them isn’t vaccines or Covid. The problem is the insane ideology embraced by the people who work there.
Natly Denise joins us.
Natly Denise joins us.
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