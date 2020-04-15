© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Wuhan Coronavirus 5G Radiation Sickness Eleven Point Overview
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • April 15, 2020
After the firestorm my first overview article as published in the Tehran Times and then Veterans Today and many other repeaters (https://tinyurl.com/Steele-Wuhan) I have been updating a post daily that can be seen, with all links, at https://tinyurl.com/Steele-Virus-5G. Both the World Health Organization and the Zionists are complaining. Sucks for them. Today as part of my civic duty I am sharing a new eleven-point speculative overview of how all of this stuff has come together to create the effect it has -- I do not address the media war against China that enabled insider trading and massive profit from advance knowledge of the wrecking of the Chinese economy and supply chains dependent on the Chinese economy. My focus today is on the obvious that is being covered up: radiation sickness and lowered human immunity. You cannot fix the problem until you grasp the truth of the problem. I pray that this helps in a small way to inspire information sharing and truthfulness that leads to global healing. This video, like all my others, is automatically backed up to BitChute.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.