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Tragedy and Hope Intro Video by Richard Grove
tragedyandhope
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14 views • October 09, 2021
You can support Tragedy and Hope by becoming a patron of the arts https://www.patreon.com/TragedyandHope
Subscribe to the Peace Revolution podcast produced by Tragedy and Hope: http://www.PeaceRevolution.org

Would you like to know more?
T&H dot com: http://www.TragedyandHope.com
T&H online Research & Development community: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/subscribe/
Follow on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TragedyandHope
Watch on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TragedyandHopeMag
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TragedyandHopeCommunications
Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theultimatehistorylesson
Link to Richard's “History Blueprint”: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/the-brain/

ABOUT TRAGEDY AND HOPE: SUMMARY, PURPOSE, FORM, AND FUNCTION

Tragedy and Hope provides a portal through which individuals can discover, identify, and integrate useful tools, resources, and activities which stimulate and fortify Cognitive Liberty, providing primary sources, research, and educational methods which facilitate consciousness.

Tragedy and Hope's purpose is to enable individuals to research and form groups of independent thinkers to solve humanity's most pressing problems, by identifying the etiology (study of the cause-and-effect origins) and thus understanding our way toward the solutions we seek.

Tragedy and Hope's form and function (free to the public) enables hundreds-of-thousands of people around the world (172 countries in 2014 alone), to experience open-source education without upper-limits, and it is therein where the solutions are discovered- by making the problems truly known and understood at a root-cause level.

Tragedy and Hope creates, produces, and publishes educational content to help adults understand the world they live in and thereby, develop true self-confidence and serenity of mind; our content focuses on history, philosophy, economics, anthropology, science, communications, and every topic which pertains to learning how to survive and thrive in this world.

Tragedy and Hope is funded by those who tune-in to our productions, and the members of the Tragedy and Hope online critical thinking and research community, who subscribe after witnessing the value provided, and voluntarily deciding to contribute in a way to ensure we can continue producing educational media with integrity and consistency. Sacrifice the Tragedy, Preserve the Hope.

T&H: Re-Contextualizing History one Episode at a Time. Thank you for Tuning-In, and not Dropping-Out!
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