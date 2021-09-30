X22 Spotlight with Frank - The War Is Real, It’s Time To Start Nullifying The Federal Government

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Website: Quite Frankly
http://quitefrankly.tv
Frank is the creator and owner of Quite Frankly Podcast. Frank begins the conversation with [JB] that he is losing control and the people are waking up to how bad the country is going to be if he continues. Then the conversation moves into covid on how covid is being used for the great reset and to take the people’s freedoms away. The people are waking up, it is a war between those who want freedom and those who want to control the people, it is time to nullify the federal government.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.