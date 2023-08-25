India Moon Landing Hoax

The fact that our media, and NASA, are promoting this hoax as being real (an actual provable conspiracy) and not calling it out as an obvious cartoon and lie, should be a huge wakeup call to everyone. Sadly, it won't be to most due to massive cognitive dissonance.
Recognize the cartoon and realize that for this to be pulled off as real, NASA and our media would have to be complicit. Makes you wonder if any other moon landings were faked.
NASA promotes fake landing: https://www.cbsnews.com/video/india-lands-spacecraft-near-moons-south-pole/
And everyone wonders why our country is in the terrible state it is. We are trained to just ignore massive lies.
NASAfakery.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.