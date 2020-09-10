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Revelatorium Revelations Video Series -E3: 22 Cosmic Events that currently affects/effects human conciousness and/or Earth
We are in the Golden Age
We are in the Golden Age
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1302 views • September 10, 2020

Hello and welcome everyone to We are in the Golden Age, I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family The Revelatorium Revelations word smith is back with us to deliver the lecture on this episode's topic. Its a great pleasure to welcome back Delahnnovahh-Star Livingstone a.k.a Delstarr We truly are delighted to present tonight's episode Revelatorium Revelations Video Series: 22 Cosmic Events that currently affects/effects human consciousness and/or Earth Jam packed with highly intriguing information, so enlightening. It reveals more understandings on what is going on and how it affects/effects the consciousness of us all. Including, but not limited to, quarks, quasars, dispensations, planetary alignment, container link transfers, soul atom/atum exchanges/movements, etc. There is a brief disruption of the video at the 1:38:06 mark, we will continue the discussion about  4th dimensional exotic versions over top/above, a lot/ not all, of the 3rd dimensional cities, a small example is given below, but the meat of it will be discussed on a future episode. Example: In the Harry Potter movie universe, its commonly shown that mini starrgate's are used, like at the train station when they run into the pillar, or later in that series when in a city the woman statue moves her dress to allow them in, then it shows the same street but more exotic and things going on.  That is a direct representation of going from the 3rd dimension and into the 4th.  Since the dimensions are stacked like pancakes, 4th dimensional cities are above/over top of the 3rd dimensional ones and they indeed do exist. The information presented in the Revelatorium Revelations and in the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series, will greatly assist in not only personal ascension/ understanding, the whole of human consciousness will rise as well. Please enjoy, Website links: www.revelatorium.com www.thedesignofcreation.com www.radionicships.com [being updated] you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;;ref=nb_sb_noss, Full color copy is beautiful and recommended. Lectures/discussions/Q&A with Delstarr is weekly on Wednesdays, Starrgram Readings of the Revelatorium Revelations Series are on the Sabbath ( Saturdays). If you would like questions asked/answered on the Episode please send them to: [email protected] [within reasonable time to recording of episode, episodes are recorded on Wednesdays @ 7:00pm PST]. Stay tuned for more, thanks for watching, Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age, For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family, Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thirdorderempyyreanarchangel

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creationloveworldspiritualityagegoldenknowledgelighttruthfaithunderstandinghealrealityactionwillinforevelationsrevealdesire
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