Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:30, April 11, 2022 - English & Full Text

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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥On April 11, buried, well-protected command post of a group of Ukrainian troops in Donbass was destroyed by Kinzhal air missile system near Chasov Yar, Donetsk Region.



💥High-precision air-based missiles near Selidovo, Donetsk Region, destroyed 1 Ukrainian Tochka-U tactical missile launcher,

2 multiple rocket launchers in 1 underground shelter, 2 camouflaged concentration of weapons and military equipment and up to 40 Ukrainian nationalists.



💥A base camp of the Right Sector terrorist organization has been destroyed near Novogrodovka, Donetsk Region.



💥During the day, high-precision ground-based missiles in Popasnaya, Novozvanovka and Zolotoe, Donetsk Region, destroyed 1 battalion command and observation post, 3 company strong points, 2 company tactical groups of the Ukrainian 24th Mechanized Brigade and Territorial Defence Brigade, as well as 2 areas of military equipment concentration.



📊In total, up to 300 Ukrainian fighters, over 50 armoured fighting vehicles and up to 25 vehicles of various purposes were destroyed as a result of the strikes in these areas.



💥Russian air defence means shot down 1 Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft in the air near Sinelnikovo, Dnepropetrovsk region.



✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation hit 42 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 3 command posts, 2 radars for illumination and guidance, 1 fuel depot, as well as 35 strong points and areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration.



📊In total, 130 aircfaft and 99 helicopters, 243 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM, 441 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,132 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 241 multiple launch rocket systems, 913 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,028 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.