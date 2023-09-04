Create New Account
The Maui Fire - What Happened To The Children?
The Kokoda Kid
Published 21 hours ago

Still more questions with over 2,000 children still unaccounted for in the aftermath of the fires. More people are coming forward with horror stories while FEMA officials are living in $ 1,000-a-night luxury suites whilst 'helping' the victims.

Hustle Bitch

hawaiimauimissing childrenmaui firesmaui coverupmaui cover-up

