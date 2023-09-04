The Maui Fire - What Happened To The Children?

Still more questions with over 2,000 children still unaccounted for in the aftermath of the fires. More people are coming forward with horror stories while FEMA officials are living in $ 1,000-a-night luxury suites whilst 'helping' the victims.

Video Source:

Hustle Bitch

Closing theme music

'Dark Angel' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



NOTE: There is no connection between Hustle Bitch or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





pce mon23:23