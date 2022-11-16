Create New Account
11.15.22 OMB Back, Welcome To The Shitshow !
Beer and Gear
Published 13 days ago

This is going to be the best of times and the worst of times. Trump dropped the big one as expected. The slate of senators alone up for re-election is insane going into this political meat grinder. I can't wait for the fireworks.

Skal

Big 3 folks

E.

trumppoliticssenateelectionstheatrebeerandgearbrewsandviews

