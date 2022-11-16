11.15.22 OMB Back, Welcome To The Shitshow !

This is going to be the best of times and the worst of times. Trump dropped the big one as expected. The slate of senators alone up for re-election is insane going into this political meat grinder. I can't wait for the fireworks.
Skal
Big 3 folks
E.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.