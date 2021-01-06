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Twerking in the ER by Shills & Pimps
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19 views • January 06, 2021
Twerking in the ER
by Shills & Pimps
Based on:
Working in the Coal Mine
Album: New Traditionalists
Artists: Devo
Release year: 1981
Original Performer: Lee Dorsey
Songwriter: Alan Toussaint
Album: Working in the Coal Mine - Holy Cow
Release year: 1966
Label: Amy
Instrumental Version:
Remixed from: Stingray Karaoke
Licensed to YouTube by
Stingray; SOLAR Music Rights Management, Warner Chappell, Sony ATV Publishing, and 1 Music Rights Societies
All videos sourced from Youtube.
Special thanks to the Gangsta's Paradise and Stayin' Alive Plague Doctor memes.
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
by Shills & Pimps
Based on:
Working in the Coal Mine
Album: New Traditionalists
Artists: Devo
Release year: 1981
Original Performer: Lee Dorsey
Songwriter: Alan Toussaint
Album: Working in the Coal Mine - Holy Cow
Release year: 1966
Label: Amy
Instrumental Version:
Remixed from: Stingray Karaoke
Licensed to YouTube by
Stingray; SOLAR Music Rights Management, Warner Chappell, Sony ATV Publishing, and 1 Music Rights Societies
All videos sourced from Youtube.
Special thanks to the Gangsta's Paradise and Stayin' Alive Plague Doctor memes.
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
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