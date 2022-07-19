Leaders From 40 Countries Gather in Berlin To Discuss How To Fight Climate Change Together

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https://gnews.org/post/pw4xa363
07/18/2022 According to WION, leaders from 40 countries gather in Berlin to discuss how to stay focused on fighting climate change together