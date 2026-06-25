Neil Oliver maintains that the technocratic agenda to construct a "digital cage" is ultimately doomed to failure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Neil Oliver maintains that the technocratic agenda to construct a "digital cage"—comprised of digital ID and CBDCs—is ultimately doomed to failure "without the cooperation of the people".
"Despite what the technocrats would like us to think... all of it will fail."
"Because the trust is gone. And you cannot force governance on millions or billions of people. It just won't work."
Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!