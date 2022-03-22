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FULL SHOW: Breaking! Gas Stations Impose Fueling Limit As Biden Energy Crisis Continues
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163 views • March 22, 2022
The pain Americans feel from the Biden administration worsens as gas stations are now imposing a fuel limit. Expect this trend to continue, not only at gas stations, but grocery stores and elsewhere. Dr. Ben Marble joins in-studio with his latest coverage of the vaccine side effects and the crimes are Dr. Fauci. Patrick Howley joins for a victory lap as all the mainstream news that once discounted his Biden diary story as fake news, are now confirming it. After Biden was elected, of course. Owen Shroyer discusses how the left is bombarding the American youth with gay bombs to sexual pervert them before they hit puberty.
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