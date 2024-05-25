Create New Account
Maria Zeee: WARNING! Australia Begins Digital ID MANDATES!
Tanjerea
Published 20 hours ago

Less than a week after Australia passing the Digital ID bill, industries have already begun issuing Digital ID MANDATES! As well as this, Federal Court documents show an extremely alarming level of China-style spying being conducted on everyday Australians by the eSafety Commission

