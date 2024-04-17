FREE your Noggin: Breaking the Blood/Brain Barrier with Dr. Laura Dennison - DWD 4/16/24





Dr. Laura Dennison will be discussing Brain Health, and did you know that there is a Blood/ Brain barrier and that Nutrients cross this barrier?

Dr. Laura Dennison discusses the blood Brain Barrier and what you can do to provide the right nutrients to support Brain Health.





Dr. Dennisn discussed "Lyme Brain" cognitive function. How the lymphatic system can help get rid of debris out of the body. The brain has a Glymphatic system and getting restful REM sleep assists the body in clearing out unwanted protiens and cells in the brain.





Weakened immune systems can allow bacteria to wreak havok and can settle in different areas of the body.





Nutrients needed for Brain health - Folate Omega 3's B-12 Vitamin E Lithium and others.





The value of Sta-Young.





How nutrition can help the body reverse the symptoms of ADHD.





The role of nutritional co-factors.





Pain relief





Questions about Gut repair.





Quesion about severe back pain.





STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST





To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com





Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox: https://dailywithdoc.com





Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:





https://dailywithdoc.com





** Now on Apple TV App

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926





** Now on Vimeo

https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections





** Now on Roku TV App https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca





Follow Us On Rumble:

⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews

⁠

Follow Us On Facebook:

⁠https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth⁠





Follow Us On YouTube:

⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews





Follow Us On Twitter:

⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc





iHeartRadio

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/





Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc

⁠

Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149

⁠

CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us

⁠

RadioPublic

⁠https://radiopublic.com/daily-with-doc-amp-becca-852oNV/episodes

⁠

Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc

⁠

⁠Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc





Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz





Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc





Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com





Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com





#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION