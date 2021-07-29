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No Abortion, No Pandemic: How Fetal Tissue Was Used to Create the SARS CoV-2 Spike Protein
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3350 views • July 29, 2021
I discuss the peer-reviewed paper published in Nature Medicine in 2015 in which investigators from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Harvard Medical School Dana Farber, the FDA, the Switzerland Institute of Microbiology, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology used funds from the NIH and from the Chinese Communist Party to create a deadly protein using, among other things, fetal tissue. The argument that I put forth in the video is this: Without abortions and the fetal tissue harvested from them, there would have been no COVID pandemic.
A link to the referenced paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985
A link to the referenced paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985
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