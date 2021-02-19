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𝑯𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒔 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂 𝑶𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒓 𝒕𝒖 𝑪𝒖𝒓𝒓í𝒄𝒖𝒍𝒐
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0 view • February 19, 2021
𝑯𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒔 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂 𝑶𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒓 𝒕𝒖 𝑪𝒖𝒓𝒓í𝒄𝒖𝒍𝒐
Querida Familia educadora en casa: Tuve el gran gusto de compartir con @elsagutierrezo de @charlottemasoncolombia algunas ideas sobre la planeación escolar. Hemos subido el vídeo a nuestro canal de youtube (el cual se encuentra en nuestro linktree de nuestra descripción).
Cordialmente les invito a verlo🤗.
Saludos.
Querida Familia educadora en casa: Tuve el gran gusto de compartir con @elsagutierrezo de @charlottemasoncolombia algunas ideas sobre la planeación escolar. Hemos subido el vídeo a nuestro canal de youtube (el cual se encuentra en nuestro linktree de nuestra descripción).
Cordialmente les invito a verlo🤗.
Saludos.
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