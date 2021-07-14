Homosexual Agenda Exposed

Last week on Crosstalk, Jim asked the question, “Have we been given over?” On that program, Jim read from Romans 1, while also reviewing some of the events that had occurred during so-called, Pride Month.Within 24 hours of the airing of that program, a disgusting video went viral from the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. (According to the Western Journal, some members appear to be convicted pedophiles.) Although alleging to be tongue-in-cheek, the video boasted that the LGBTQ community would convert children of conservative parents and they are coming for them.The men’s chorus received immediate backlash. As a result, the group removed the music video from its channel. Then they released a statement attacking far-right conservative media for reporting the lyrics to the song.As this broadcast moved along, Jim presented the following:Audio from 2018 when a self-proclaimed drag queen named Dylan Pontiff testified concerning drag queen story hours.Homosexual related news from Wisconsin.2 homosexual authors and their desire to see a conversion of the emotion, minds and will of the average American on the issue of homosexuality via a planned psychological attack.How queer creators pushed the LGBT agenda in kids cartoons.A gay activist group has convinced Hollywood to increase LGBT representations in TV shows.A reading from the Congressional Record in 1987 that includes a published essay from gay revolutionary Michael Swift.Listeners from across America presented their comments to round out this broadcast.More InformationTo read the “Gay” Declaration as recorded in the Congressional Record, follow this link and scroll down to pages 21194-21195.