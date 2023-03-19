CIA TOSH PLUMLEY TELL ALL JFK MURDER!

TOSH IS A HERO IN SPITE OF GUN AND DRUG RUNNING FOR THE CORRUPT CIA. TOSH HAD TO FLEE AMERICA A FEW YEARS AGO BECAUSE THE CIA PUT A CONTRACT HIT ON HIM. IN THIS AMAZING VIDEO IS THE REAL TRUTH WHAT HAPPENED IN DEALEY PLAZA ON 11/22/1963 WHEN JFK WS MURDERED. THERE WERE AT LEAST 4 HIT TEAMS THAT SHOT AT PRESIDENT KENNEDY THE DAY AMERICA DIED. SEND TO EVERYONE...