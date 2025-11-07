Trump’s Plan for Gaza, Israel Divided as Netanyahu Fights to Stay in Power w/ Dinesh D’Souza

See exclusives and more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Author and documentary filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza joins the program to tackle one of the hardest and most emotionally charged subjects of our time — the Gaza–Israeli conflict. While we don’t agree on every point, D’Souza and I engage in a respectful, thoughtful dialogue aimed at uncovering clarity, context, and possible paths toward stability in a region defined by complexity and pain.

We discuss the historical roots of the conflict, the global forces that keep it alive, and the moral contradictions facing both sides. D’Souza also shares insight into his new documentary film, A Dragon’s Prophecy — a powerful exploration of the ongoing struggles and competing narratives shaping the Middle East today.

Learn more about the film and its message at https://TheDragonsProphecyFilm.com

