© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mount Sinai in Arabia Panel Discussion (December 2018)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • February 22, 2021
A panel discussion about Mount Sinai in Arabia and the Red Sea crossing and exodus route from the December 2018 A Rood Awakening Hanukkah Special. Featuring Jim and Penny Caldwell, Andrew Jones, Ryan Mauro and Michael Rood. Enjoy!
-----------------------
Come explore the exodus journey and see the REAL Mount Sinai in Arabia on an upcoming tour:
https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#MountSinai
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
Connect with Discovered Media on the web to learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discoveries and other biblical archaeology topics:
Join our Facebook discussion group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:
https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia: https://discoveredsinai.com
Go on a tour to Saudi Arabia to the Land of Midian and see the real Mount Sinai: https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Learn more about the discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Check out our tours to Noah’s ark in eastern Turkey:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
See the biblical history of Turkey and it’s surrounding areas on our different tours: https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
-----------------------
Come explore the exodus journey and see the REAL Mount Sinai in Arabia on an upcoming tour:
https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#MountSinai
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
Connect with Discovered Media on the web to learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discoveries and other biblical archaeology topics:
Join our Facebook discussion group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:
https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia: https://discoveredsinai.com
Go on a tour to Saudi Arabia to the Land of Midian and see the real Mount Sinai: https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Learn more about the discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Check out our tours to Noah’s ark in eastern Turkey:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
See the biblical history of Turkey and it’s surrounding areas on our different tours: https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.