GOATS MAKE MOAR SENSE 🥔☢🔥🐐😆 THAN TATERTOT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
98 views • 9 months ago

VfB sees a bunch of psyops running; the main narrative that seems to be taking place [and that which VfB agrees] is that we now clearly have in place a lawless demoncracy [what VfB calls COVIDIOCRACY, said plandemic being the lynchpin of the further op - remember that VfB reckons World War 2 is still occurring, and 9/11 went terribly WRONG]


The spin doctors are throwing themselves out of windows at this point - there is less than zero chance of spinning this to any advantage whatsoever - evidence being 'NOBODY LIKES A BULLY' ☭ 'TRUMP NEEDS TO BE CAREFUL WITH HOW HE SPEAKS OF TATERTOT'S AGE AT RNC'


Shame and ridicule is a societal function; the only way to weaponize it is to successfully manipulate others to think things that aren't true...and have everyone else go along with it, out of politeness


Boy oh boy...did you nitwits read the room wrong


With that all said - let's get back to dunking on TaterTot 🥔☢🔥🐐😆


Thumbnail: https://genesiustimes.com/biden-sacrifices-two-goats-to-moloch-in-speech-on-battle-for-the-soul-of-america/


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail:https://tenor.com/view/joe-biden-biden-build-back-better-tears-gif-17878666

goatsbullynarrativepresident donald john trumpshamespin doctorsridiculeplandemicjoseph robinette bidencovidiocracyoverton windowtatertot
