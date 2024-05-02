Create New Account
Footage of Hezbollah monitoring IOF soldiers located in supposedly hidden locations inside the colonies of northern occupied Palestine
The Prisoner
[English translation]

Footage of Hezbollah monitoring IOF soldiers located in supposedly hidden locations inside the colonies of northern occupied Palestine.

The exclusive footage shows scenes from targeting the Iron Dome batteries by: 1- Sending cheap rockets to activate the Iron Dome battery & locate it. 2- Destroy it using suicide drones.

The footage additionally shows Hezbollah monitoring Elbit Hermes drones violating the Lebanese airspace.

hezbollahnorthern israeliof

