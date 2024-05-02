[English translation]



Footage of Hezbollah monitoring IOF soldiers located in supposedly hidden locations inside the colonies of northern occupied Palestine.



The exclusive footage shows scenes from targeting the Iron Dome batteries by: 1- Sending cheap rockets to activate the Iron Dome battery & locate it. 2- Destroy it using suicide drones.



The footage additionally shows Hezbollah monitoring Elbit Hermes drones violating the Lebanese airspace.

Source @Vanessa Beeley





