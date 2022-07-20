Martial Law Red Alert: $5.5 Billion For Cops To Be Militarized, Prepared To Hunt Down Unvaxxed

Militarizing the police in Australia is becoming the norm, and the USA is sure to follow soon!

Maria Zeee joins to talk about how New South Whales, Australia has just paid $5.5 BILLION to go towards a “stronger” police force.

The last time this activity happened, World War 2 was born.

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