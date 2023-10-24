Global Financial System is in Serious Trouble, Fed is Powerless: Lynette Zang
Oct 24, 2023 #financialsystem #thefed #economyThe Commodity University: https://thecommodityuniversity.com Lynette Zang points out that infinitely expanding government deficits, political polarization, and the expansion of global conflict are all signs that our current financial system is headed for a historical crisis that threatens to evaporate wealth. Sign up for my free weekly newsletter at https://jaymartin.substack.com/subscribe Be part of our online investment community: https://cambridgehouse.com https://twitter.com/JayMartinBC https://www.instagram.com/jaymartinbc https://www.facebook.com/TheJayMartin... https://www.linkedin.com/company/camb... Copyright © 2022 Cambridge House International Inc. All rights reserved. 00:00 Introduction 01:53 Long-Term Treasury Market 04:40 Market Dysfunction 08:17 Foundation of the System in Danger 12:59 Reset of the System 18:15 Expansion of Global Conflict 21:37 Ballooning Debt 24:28 Reasons of Powers-That-Be 27:48 Who is the Next Global Superpower? 37:35 Challenges Facing America 41:49 IMF SDR System 46:41 End of the Gold Standard 50:15 He Who Holds the Gold, Makes the Rules #financialsystem #thefed #economy
