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KAMALA HARRIS: QUEEN OF THE ANTI-VAXXERS?
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6146 views • October 12, 2020
KAMALA HARRIS: QUEEN OF THE ANTI-VAXXERS?
Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has come out strong against COVID-19 vaccines currently being developed under the Trump Administration. She joins millions across the world who are questioning vaccine safety, as they bear witness to the unraveling of Big Pharma’s mantra: “All vaccines are safe and effective.”
#Covid19 #SafeandEffective #Vaccine #Antivax #VaccineSkeptic
Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has come out strong against COVID-19 vaccines currently being developed under the Trump Administration. She joins millions across the world who are questioning vaccine safety, as they bear witness to the unraveling of Big Pharma’s mantra: “All vaccines are safe and effective.”
#Covid19 #SafeandEffective #Vaccine #Antivax #VaccineSkeptic
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