China Begins To Isolate Itself, Mega Yachts Sink, Subliminal Food Price Signals (920)

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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
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China begins to close its nation to preserve resources to survive the Grand Solar Minimum now requiring by 2021 all PC and Software must be China made, no more imports. Billionaire mega yacht sales plunge indicating an imminent recession. Subliminal message s in hyper-inflated currency where a banana will cost $120,000. Greg Allison explains what the Voyager space craft experienced crossing into interstellar space.
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Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
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#chinasoftware #megayachts #bananaart #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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***Today's Story Links***
China Retaliates For Huawei: Beijing Orders All Government Offices And Public Companies To Replace Foreign PCs And Software https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
"See You After Jail Guys": Art World Stunned After Man Eats $120,000 Banana Duct Taped To Wall https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/s...
Greg Allison Explains the Bowshock, Terminator Line of our Solar System and Interstellar space https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkdgM...
USA Temperature difference https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/120385...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ELUennIX0...
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Video & Audio Content Created & Produced by David DuByne
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