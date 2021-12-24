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The Cord, the Reboot and the Beasts - "The Magicians" Finale Decoded (6 of ?)
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43 views • December 24, 2021
This is compelling! For the majority of this 6th installment in our series decoding the finale of The Magicians, we're going to focus on the allegorical level as it dances all over the pending reset of time. We'll mostly reserve the coverage of time-binding and gematria for another video.
A full HD version can be found here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TheMagiciansFinale_P6.mp4
The entire playlist for this series can be found here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#theMagiciansFinale
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
A full HD version can be found here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TheMagiciansFinale_P6.mp4
The entire playlist for this series can be found here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#theMagiciansFinale
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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