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Trump isn’t in charge, just doing what he’s told - Ex-top official
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🤥 Trump isn’t in charge, just doing what he’s told - Ex-top official

Trump “does not have agency,” says Catherine Austin Fitts , former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under George H.W. Bush.

💬 "If you look at what we're financing in Gaza, that's a holocaust… But Trump doesn't have the power to say no to a whole bunch of things that the MAGA group want him to say no to,” says the US investment banker.



One of the reasons is “because everybody in America wants their check. And to get their check, he [Trump] has got to suck up to the people who are printing the money.

💬 "So let me explain the problem. You've got $6 trillion a year of expenses, $4 trillion a year of revenues, and that means you're dependent on the bankers for $2 trillion. And what everybody in America wants is their check. So, the only way you can get their check is to do what the bankers say, right?"



👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime

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