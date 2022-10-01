【G-Times News】CCP Has Established Police Stations in Canada

https://gnews.org/post/p1rcc65ae

It’s reported that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has established unofficial police “service stations” across Canada linked to the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau (PSB). At least three are located in the Greater Toronto Area.

The CCP claims that these police stations were established to, on one hand, help citizens of communist China living overseas to report crimes to the local police and to assist with other bureaucratic procedures, and on the other hand, these extrajudicial entities worldwide can counter international crime