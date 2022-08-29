THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Monday 8/29/22 • Elon Musk Admits Truth: Civilization Will Collapse Without Oil & Gas

ELON MUSK ADMITS TRUTH: CIVILIZATION WILL COLLAPSE WITHOUT OIL & GASPioneer of EV cars ironically reveals what the establishment doesn't want you to know

The entire push to rid the world of fossil fuels is meant to deindustrialize society to better control the population

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