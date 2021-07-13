Earth's Greatest Enemy - A New Film by Abby Martin [OFFICIAL TEASER]

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Abby Martin's second feature film is an anti-imperialist environmental documentary. Join her on the journey, and help make it possible, at https://earthsgreatestenemy.com
We urgently need donations to make this film a reality. If you want to make this hard-hitting environmental film that exposes the US war machine, make a tax-deductible donation via:
- PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/empirefilesinc
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/empirefiles
- Credit/Debit Card: https://earthsgreatestenemy.com/donate/
- Check: Made out to “Empire Files Inc.” to PO Box 42085, Los Angeles CA 90042
- Become an Executive Producer: Individuals or organizations who raise or contribute $10,000 or more will be listed as an Executive Producer on the film. Contact us if you are interested in this role.
Donors of $1,000 or more will have their name listed in the film credits. Empire Files is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit. All donations are tax-deductible.