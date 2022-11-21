FOOD RATIONS ARE HERE! - As Shortages WORSEN By Design, Globalists CRACK DOWN On Humanity!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the food rations now taking over the UK as power rations continue to worsen in Europe, all by design.

Eggs are at a shortage, many UK supermarket chains are rationing food to 3 items. A state of emergency is budding as the US faces some of the same energy problems seen in Europe months ago.

Meanwhile globalists are working on their new carbon credit systems with banking institutions to starve people who don't comply out of the market.

We are on the cusp of one of the most shocking moments in human history. If we do not prepare now, we will go down with the ship. This is a war on humanity and we have a responsibility.

With the G20 and COP27 finished, the implementation of the Great Reset is happening.





