What Happens When Feminists Pay Alimony - James Sexton

Mirrored Content
In this video, divorce attorney James Sexton delves into the dynamics of infidelity, discussing who's at fault when a man cheats versus when a woman cheats.
He also explores divorce settlements and what happens when feminists are required to pay alimony.
Additionally, Sexton shares his insights on how many truly happy marriages he's encountered throughout his career.