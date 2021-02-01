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Sergeant Robert Horton on how the world works
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170 views • February 01, 2021
Sergeant Horton illustrates how the world actually works with illustrations, film clips and explanations that give you a complete picture on how we got to where we are today and the players involved on the world scene. A very important video to help you understand what is going on today. KNOW YOUR HISTORY!
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