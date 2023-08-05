The Apollo discussions "The problem with Duke's photo | Helmets & Anomalies" : part 36

In this video, we will be discussing the problems with the Charlie Duke Polaroid photo supposedly left on the lunar surface and compare it to the Polaroid that we subjected to our vacuum chamber at torr 10 -3 and in Bill Demos' chamber at torr 10 -6.

We also discuss how the Space X helmet could not seal off the atmosphere from a hard vacuum as found in the vacuum of space as well as discussing more anomalies discovered in the photo analysis of Jack White.

We hope that you enjoy!

Mirrored - Apollo Detectives

