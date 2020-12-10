A Seed War For Total Control - Part 2

Our war is against the Christian God and the world created by Him. Karl Marx, author of the Communist Manifesto



Part 2 – Satan’s MacGuffin

Director and producer Alfred Hitchcock popularized the term MacGuffin and the technique with his 1935 film The 39 Steps, an early example of the concept. Hitchcock explained the term MacGuffin in a 1939 lecture at Columbia University in New York City:

It might be a Scottish name, taken from a story about two men on a train. One man says, 'What's that package up there in the baggage rack?' And the other answers, 'Oh, that's a MacGuffin'. The first one asks, 'What's a MacGuffin?' 'Well,' the other man says, 'it's an apparatus for trapping lions in the Scottish Highlands.' The first man says, 'But there are no lions in the Scottish Highlands,' and the other one answers, 'Well then, that's no MacGuffin!'

So you see that a MacGuffin is actually nothing at all. (Wikipedia)

The Fruit – A MacGuffin

• The Fruit was the MacGuffin that Satan Used in his deception, the beguiling of Eve, the fruit itself became nothing at all, just something to move the plot forward. (Genesis 3:1-5 Now the serpent was more cunning than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made. And he said to the woman, “Has God indeed said, ‘You shall not eat of every tree of the garden’?” 2 And the woman said to the serpent, “We may eat the fruit of the trees of the garden; 3 but of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, God has said, ‘You shall not eat it, nor shall you touch it, lest you die.’ ” 4 Then the serpent said to the woman, “You will not surely die. 5 For God knows that in the day you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.”)

• Satan’s goal was to gain the dominion (deed) over earth that God had given to Adam and Eve (Genesis 1:26-28 Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” 27 So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. 28 Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.” (the Deed Given). The fruit was the apparatus for trapping Adam and Eve in sin leading to their placing the deed of the earth into Satan’s Dominion (Genesis 3:23 – 24a 23 therefore the Lord God sent him out of the garden of Eden to till the ground from which he was taken. 24 So He drove out the man;)

• Nothing New For Satan – Satan deceived a third of the angels to follow him (Rev. 12:4)

• Satan Has Never Set Ideally By – “face of the deep” (Genesis 1:2), “going to and fro” (Job 1:7; 2:2), “seeking whom he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8)

• Followed the Created (Ezekiel 28:11-19) and Not the Creator (Exodus 20:3-4) – When Adam and Eve choose (voluntarily) to follow Satan into disobedience they placed themselves and the world under the power of Satan (2 Corinthians 4:4 god (ruler) of this age), Sin, Death (Romans 5:12 Therefore, just as through one man sin entered the world, and death through sin, and thus death spread to all men, because all sinned), and wickedness (1 John 5:19 We know that we are of God, and the whole world lies under the sway of the wicked one.).

• A Divided World – (1) “we are of God” (2) “whole world lies under the sway of the wicked one”

• The Seed War – Abraham’s Seed (“we are of God”) and Satan’s Seed ( sway of the wicked one)

John 8:42-44 Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love Me, for I proceeded forth and came from God; nor have I come of Myself, but He sent Me. 43 Why do you not understand My speech? Because you are not able to listen to My word. 44 You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it. John 10:10 The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.