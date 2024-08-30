Homesteading Basics: Cannibalistic Chickens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yes, chickens will eat each other. Note these birds were under no duress… they just chose to go for the higher quality protein that was available.
One thing about self-reliance is you’ll get into reality in a way you never have before.
It’s mostly good though.
If you want to grow your own food easily (so you don’t have to go cannibal) check out https://backyardfoodproduction.com