Child Extermination Sites Set Up In NYC, While Child Caskets Are Ordered in Bulk

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To add insult to injury, the parents can have their babies murdered or maimed at these government approved "COVID-19 Vaccination Centers" for FREE.
(July 11, 2022) https://rumble.com/v1bwr2j-child-extermination-sites-set-up-in-ny-large-crowd-gathers-begging-parents-.html
The Stew Peters Show: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/stew-peters-show/