QueMala's Rainbow Coalition?

WATCH: Oprah Winfrey & Kamala Harris Cringefest
* What will s/he do about inflation?
* Can s/he name one company (or industry) that’s price gouging?
* Prices are up across the board, so every industry gouges — while s/he does nothing about it?
* What spending is s/he going to cut?
* Why isn’t s/he securing the border?
* Why is s/he importing illegals into America by the planeload?
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (20 September 2024)