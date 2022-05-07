X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Fake News Can No Longer Spin The Economic News, Game Over

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Fake News Can No Longer Spin The Economic News, Game Over
The blame game has begun, now the WH Economic advisor says spending is not the cause of inflation. Baby formula shortages are happening across the US. Fake news cannot spin the economic situation anymore. Optics are important, and all eyes are on [JB] and the Fed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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