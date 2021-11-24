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27.11月23dr細川当選応援&マッスル船長コラボ イベント
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25 views • November 24, 2021
11月25：
アルシオン・プレアデス動画
１，遂にファウチの危機👏：https://www.bitchute.com/video/IboylLKsuVG5/
２，ワク反対の世界中の著名人ら：https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UJW8P52paeu/
日本、イベルメクチンに対する考え方 ギャップがありすぎ❓
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zwllln4S54C7/?list=notifications&;randomize=falseundefined
アルシオン・プレアデス動画
１，遂にファウチの危機👏：https://www.bitchute.com/video/IboylLKsuVG5/
２，ワク反対の世界中の著名人ら：https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UJW8P52paeu/
日本、イベルメクチンに対する考え方 ギャップがありすぎ❓
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zwllln4S54C7/?list=notifications&;randomize=falseundefined
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