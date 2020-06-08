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Part 2a - A study on Billy Graham - Many ways to God
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15 views • June 08, 2020
This is a study on the ministry of Billy Graham and his assertion several times that there were many ways to God. We look at Scripture against Graham's assertion to help believers know what God's word says on this serious issue. This is the second part of this study and it is in two portions. It has video evidence of Graham's claims so that you'll know the truth. God bless you as you study along. Look out for part b of this second part as well.
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