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Covid genocide: Dr. Zelenko slays globalists with veritas bombs
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1402 views • December 29, 2021
Stew Peters, December 28, 2021
PART 2: Our first interview today is our August 14 interview with Doctor Zev Zelenko. Doctor Zelenko developed one of the first treatment protocols for Covid-19 all the way back in March 2020. In the nearly two years since, though, the powers that be turned against him because of his thoughts on drugs like hydroxychloroquine and on the pandemic more generally. It was an unforgettable interview. Here’s what happened.
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PART 2: Our first interview today is our August 14 interview with Doctor Zev Zelenko. Doctor Zelenko developed one of the first treatment protocols for Covid-19 all the way back in March 2020. In the nearly two years since, though, the powers that be turned against him because of his thoughts on drugs like hydroxychloroquine and on the pandemic more generally. It was an unforgettable interview. Here’s what happened.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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